After approving its monthly agenda, taking roll and approving the previous meeting’s minutes, the Cedar County Ambulance District board began its July meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 13, at the CCAD facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
With no comments from the general public, the board heard from Ned Clifton of American Response Vehicles, the district’s supplier of ambulances.
Clifton conveyed numerous options, price points, chassis, engine drivetrain and option details for the district’s pending purchase of a replacement ambulance in the current fiscal year.
Board chairman Rusty Norval asked Clifton a number of questions regarding comparative options, price points, delivery timelines and payment requirements regarding the pending six-figure acquisition.
“We can work with whatever your board decides on,” Clifton said. “Given the current delays and what’s going on in the world right now, the sooner the better. And, no matter what option(s) you ultimately go with, you do not pay for the vehicle until you take delivery of it.”
On behalf of board members in attendance, Norval thanked Clifton for his presentation, thoroughness and said the board likely will have a purchase option decided upon in the next month.
Clifton offered his continued communication and said he will remain available for any necessary consultations before the board enters into a purchase agreement.
In the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan shared the district’s four ambulances all remain operational.
All fuel receipts and mileage logs also had been provided to CCAD bookkeeper Tami Ringler.
The ice machine at the Stockton facility was repaired, a fan was placed in front of the unit and Ryan said the measures taken seem to be working thus far.
Norval and Ryan then discussed with board members and staff in attendance the district’s pursuit of COVID-19 relief grant monies from the Cedar County commission.
Norval noted items potentially being requested had to be related to coronavirus expenditures and could not have been previously budgeted for.
Ryan said the district could benefit from the grant by requesting ultraviolet sanitizing mats which use UV light to kill 99.9% of viral and bacterial life in closed spaces, hand-held scanning thermometers to limit physical contact with potentially-infected persons, additional ventilators for the district’s ambulances, multi-chambered breathing apparatuses which would allow safer contact with trauma patients, touchless faucets in the district’s two facilities and the removal of public drinking fountains as a preventative safety measure.
In summation, the compiled list of equipment to be requested totaled $51,000 and would be presented to the commissioners shortly, allowing ample time for the items to be reviewed before the county’s rendering of a decision.
Because the measure already was on the agenda and there is no guarantee for the specific requested items to be acquired, no vote on the effort was necessary. The prescribed list will be delivered to the Cedar County courthouse in the coming days to be reviewed and considered.
With no new business to discuss and no comments from the public, the meeting adjourned with no closed session taking place.
The CCAD will next meet 6:30 p.m., August 17, at the CCAD Stockton facility.
The board meetings will continue to remain open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.