With much to discuss and several Citizens Memorial Hospital emergency department managers on hand, the Cedar County Ambulance District board met to discuss monthly business.
Financial discussions were tabled until next month when area accountant Kalena Bruce will be present to deliver monthly finance information and advise on the overall acquisition cost of the proposed ambulance purchase the board will look to make in the months ahead.
In the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan noted the operational status of each ambulance in service within the district and no major mechanical issues were facing any of the current ambulances in the fleet.
Ryan noted the El Dorado facility was looking into the installation of an eyewash station and will report back to the board when more details on this acquisition are available.
The Stockton facility still is experiencing air conditioner issues and Ryan said a service technician would be addressing and repairing the unit at the facility this week.
Additionally, Ryan submitted invoices for recent approved purchases of two ventilators, which will be directed to Bruce and sent to the county commissioners for review and possible reimbursement from the allocated COVID-19 relief funds the county has on hand.
Emergency medical specialist director Neal Taylor presented mock-ups of vehicles and discussed final options for solicitation of a purchase order in the coming weeks.
The board collectively noted it was seeking a 2021 Chevrolet model ambulance with four-wheel drive capabilities, diesel engine and several specific interior options.
After additional discussion, it was decided Taylor will obtain a potential purchase order for the proposed new vehicle from American Emergency Vehicles and submit it to Norval, allowing the document to be reviewed before bringing it before the board for a potential vote next month.
Ryan also noted the Stryker loader system installed in the district’s aging ambulance unit was compatible with late-model replacement vehicles and would be transferred over to the new vehicle when it is acquired.
Aaron Weaver, operations chief for CMH EMS was in attendance to discuss a few position changes within the departmental operations contracted to CMH.
Weaver said two ground level crew leaders — one for the Stockton area and one for the El Dorado Springs area — were installed recently and will serve as a coordinating staff member out in the field to the respective ambulance facilities in each area.
Kelly Wilson was selected to be the crew leader for the Stockton area; Alice Roberts was chosen to be the crew leader for the El Dorado Springs area.
“This allows people to be more flexible, help meet personnel and ambulances needs more efficiently and they can communicate directly with other crews in the area,” Weaver said. “This allows more streamlined communication, quicker medication refills for the ambulances, and they can coordinate with crews in real-time without having to call around to find out who is where.”
In addition to the new crew leader moves, Weaver said a “floating “truck” was allotted to the area and will serve as a fill-in ambulance when needed in St. Clair, Polk, Cedar and Hickory Counties, respectively.
“This is a way we can help crews in the areas we serve to better respond when a vehicle is out of service or on an out-of-area transport,” Weaver said. “It also will allow some of our crews to become familiar with the nuances and slightly different ways each county operates. More familiarity, more cross-training and more comfortability on the roads in these areas makes for a better overall operation.”
Norval thanked Weaver for his presentation and called the staffing efforts “useful and much appreciated.”
Collectively the board members in attendance agreed with Norval’s sentiment.
Noteworthy of mention — all the aforementioned changes, improvements and additional services come at zero added cost to the Cedar County taxpayers, as well.
In adding to Weaver’s presentation, Taylor noted other methods of more efficiently refining the services provided by CMH were in the works and would be introduced in the near future when their respective logistics are solidified.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session necessary or taking place.
The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday Oct. 19, at the CCAD facility located at 319 Edgewood Dr., Stockton.
CCAD meetings always are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
