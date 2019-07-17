Clean audit confirmed, board to seek 5-year operational bids
With a strong financial showing and clean audit relayed to all who were present, the Cedar County Ambulance District held its monthly board meeting Monday, July 15.
After the meeting was called to order and previous minutes were approved, CCAD accountant Kalena Bruce shared quarterly financials with the board — all of which were accepted unanimously and unquestioned.
In addition to the quarterly breakdown, Bruce informed the board Springfield-based accounting firm Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller, completed the CCAD annual audit with no issues and the board received a solid, clean financial review from the independent accounting firm.
Bruce will deliver the full and complete report from KPM with all documentation at next month’s meeting for the board to review in its entirety.
Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary was originally on the agenda to appear before the board to discuss dispatching arrangements and contractual details. However, a professional obligation kept him from attending Monday’s meeting.
Board member Rusty Norval said he had communicated with McCrary last week regarding the ongoing annual contract for dispatching emergency management services.
Norval said he, along with McCrary and Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Management Services operations manager Tom Ryan, will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the details of the annual agreement.
Norval said a tentative contract will likely be available for review at the board’s August meeting.
In the manager’s report, Ryan said units 710, 711, 714 and 715 were all operational. Unit 715 recently had some air-conditioning service work performed and will return to the shop Tuesday for a service follow-up.
Ryan said both Vernon County emergency medical services and El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department had either upgraded communications equipment and/or transitioned to digital means and requested to add Cedar County ambulance communication channels to each departments’ respective communication mediums.
Norval agreed and said the addition would streamline communication, assist in mutual aid and allow surrounding medical services to better utilize interdepartmental resources.
The board motioned and unanimously approved adding existing emergency medical communications to the requesting entities communication networks.
Ryan also said Cedar County first-responder president LaDell Heryford is organizing a fall class for new first-responders in the El Dorado Springs area. Ryan said Heryford already has five or more participants signed up and will continue to seek additional students until an official class date is set.
Looking ahead into the following year, the CCAD board will begin seeking bids for a 5-year operational contract.
Formal legal announcements will be published next week conveying the conditions and terms of bid solicitation.
The contract will be a 5-year agreement from 2020 through the end of the 2024 calendar year.
Further inquiries regarding the bidding process and contractual inquiries should be directed to CCAD administrator Tami Ringler via email at topaz1547@gmail.com.
With no further motions, the board closed session and the meeting adjourned.
All boards members and administrators were present; no closed session was conducted.
The CCAD board will next meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at the CCAD Stockton facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
CCAD meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
