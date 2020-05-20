With a full agenda and two months of financial reports to review, the Cedar County Ambulance District board met at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 18, at the CCAD facility in Stockton.
After calling the meeting to order and approving the current month’s agenda, CCAD voted to reconfirm two incumbent members for another term.
Bookkeeper and administrator Tami Ringler swore in returning board members Evelyn Boyle and Diana Johnson — both of whom are running unopposed for their respective seats on the district board.
After confirming the officials, the board unanimously voted to confirm chairman Rusty Norval and Nadine Sinclair vice chairman for another term, respectively.
On the financial side of operations, the board heard from certified public accountant Kalena Bruce of Integrity Squared, Bolivar.
Bruce recapped the financials for both March and April — both of which showed positive cashflow for the district, despite the number of overall ambulance calls being lower than usual in the county.
As Bruce brought her two-month recap to its conclusion, Norval inquired as to what the county’s current tax revenue intake had been.
Though the board’s collective consensus was that of a decline, Bruce said the board would likely be surprised to see tax revenue numbers for the county given the current coronavirus concerns and the increased local spending.
Norval thanked Bruce for her perspective & Bruce will have current tax revenue figures for the board at next month’s meeting.
In the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan informed the board all four vehicles operated within the istrict were mechanically sound and operational.
Receipts for fuel and mileage information all was previously supplied to Ringler as required.
Regarding scheduled purchases which were previously approved by the board, Ryan said two ventilators had been ordered, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 conditions and ventilators being directed to high-need areas.
“We’ll see them sooner or later,” Ryan said. “Given the circumstances right now, these [ventilators] are being sent to where they are most necessary and hard-hit areas right now. We’ll let you guys know when these are shipped and received, but each location in the district needs to have one available.”
Ryan also conveyed the cardio pulmonary resuscitation training mannequins had arrived. CCAD will have CPR training available in the near future for both in-house personnel and the general public when social conditions allow in the near future.
Several necessary and previously-approved repairs were made to facilities and machinery in the Stockton facility and the location’s ice machine will be repaired when parts become available.
Ryan said the ice machine’s motherboard had failed and the company responsible for manufacturing them currently is shut down due to social distancing protocols.
After the manager’s report, brief discussion took place regarding the scheduled purchase of a replacement ambulance for the district.
Norvall strongly recommended the board consider a letter of intent through the emergency vehicle representative the district has worked with in the past to secure and unchangeable purchase price before costs go up in the next fiscal year.
“We can sign a letter of intent in June or July, so we lock in this year’s price,” Norval said, “but we don’t pay anything until we take delivery of the new vehicle. We’d be committed, but we could save thousands this way. We need to get something in place for this in the next month or so.”
Ryan was tasked by Norval to bring in comparable prices for Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford ambulance units, respectively. Ryan also will get prices on two- and four-wheel-drive vehicles for further comparative evaluation.
The regular representative from the districts ambulance provider also will be in attendance at next month’s meeting for a brief presentation, as well as answering all budgetary or cost-related questions the board may have before entering into a purchase agreement for a new ambulance.
With no unfinished or additional business to discuss, the meeting adjourned at 7:20 p.m. with no closed session necessary or taking place.
The board will next meet at 6: 30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the CCAD facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
CCAD meetings always are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
