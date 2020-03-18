With a brief agenda at hand and all members present minus board member Keith Kasco, the Cedar County Ambulance District met at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the district’s Stockton location.
After roll call, along with approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and the current agenda, assembled members received the district’s monthly financial report from CCAD accountant and bookkeeper, Kalena Bruce.
Bruce shared the district was in solid financial shape and showed a cash liquidity — a large portion of which is earmarked for a principal payment on the facility’s construction loan later in the fiscal year.
During the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan advised the board all units in the district currently were operational, and fuel receipts and mileage reports had been previously provided to Tami Ringler for the district’s regular records.
Ryan shared several previously approved acquisitions were underway or complete, less the districts planned purchase of additional portable ventilator unit was temporarily halted due to the current need at the national level.
“We’re waiting to purchase these [ventilators] given the current need for the machines at a more pressing level,” Ryan said. “We’ll pick them up as planned later in the year when things calm down.”
A modern CPR mannequin and current training materials for cardio pulmonary resuscitation were purchased and the district will be ready to offer CPR training classes throughout the county in the near future.
Board chairman Rusty Norval inquired about the financial responsibility of paying an instructor; Ryan assured Norval and the assembled board the cost associated with paying a certified CPR trainer was the obligation of Citizen’s Memorial Hospital.
Ryan also shared the Stockton ambulance facility’s ice machine, along with the building’s water heater and water filtration system both were being repaired or replaced. Ryan confirmed all necessary work should be completed shortly.
Functional lights for the facility’s sign also were installed and are operational.
In addressing the current global situation related to the novel coronavirus, Ryan reassured the board CMH has put numerous virus-preventative protocols in place for facilities, staff and visitors alike.
Ryan said most facilities were allowing very limited visitors, nursing homes were “essentially locked down,” and visitors to all CMH facilities are being screened for fever and any flu-like symptoms before being checked-in or admitted to all respective locations controlled/operated by the organization.
Similar protocol for all CMH employees also is in place and being followed on a shift-by-shift basis.
Norval thanked Ryan for his report and shared the board’s appreciation for CMH’s stringent preventative efforts.
In recent correspondence, Norval shared a card of appreciation sent by fellow board member Evelyn Boyle on behalf of her family regarding the board’s gift of flowers and condolences on the recent passing of Boyle’s elderly mother.
No unfinished business was schedule on the agenda and no new business was brought before the board for discussion.
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session taking place, the meeting adjourned just before 7 p.m.
The boar will next meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, at the district facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
Meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
