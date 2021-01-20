With the beginning of the new calendar year, the Cedar County Ambulance District met the evening of Monday, Jan. 18, at the organization’s Stockton facility to hear year-end financials and discuss regular monthly business.
After confirming all board members were present except Evelyn Boyle and board member Robert Graves joining the meeting via telephone, the board approved the current meeting’s agenda and minutes from the previous meeting.
No members from the general public were present to participate in the meeting’s public forum.
FINANCIAL REPORT
In hearing from local accountant Kalena Bruce who handles CCAD’s financial and accounting matters, Bruce presented a sound financial report showing no irregularities, large unplanned acquisitions for the 2020 year; however, the financials were presented to the board in draft form as some year-end totals were not available yet and some interest figures still needed to be calculated by financial institutions where the district has capital investments.
“Monies have been managed well and there were no out-of-the ordinary expenditures here in the main part of the year,” Bruce noted. “Several things have been submitted for reimbursement from the county related to COVID-19 expenditures, but we’ve been assured by the [county] commissioners these will be reimbursed as they receive documentation for what the board has purchased.”
Bruce did share one of the district’s certificates of deposit held by Heritage Bank had its automatic renewal option canceled, potentially making it available to relocate to another financial institution at its next maturity date.
Bruce also noted the district’s practice of making a principle payment annually on the construction loan for the Stockton facility in the district continues to put the organization in a position to pay off the loan early, as originally projected.
Brief discussion followed which unanimously endorsed the fiscally sound practice and will continue unchanged.
CCAD board chairman thanked Bruce for her time and operations manager Tom Ryan confirmed with Bruce that he will continue to submit purchase orders and receipts for COVID-19-realted acquisitions to bookkeeper Tami Ringler as documents become available.
MANAGER’S REPORT
In the manager’s report, Ryan noted the district had saved “several thousand dollars” in replacing light switches in an effort to reduce contact with shared surfaces and appliances during the current pandemic circumstances.
Originally bid at more than $4,000, Ryan shared with the board the recent work totaled $1,200 and receipts for the safety-based modifications already had been submitted to the district.
Ryan noted the month of December showed a 16% decrease in ambulance transports, making the year’s total number of ambulance calls very comparable to the 2020 calendar year’s totals.
Minor work was performed on two of the district’s ambulances as unit 714 experienced a siren failure which was replace with a spare unit from Polk County; unit 715 has been undergoing troubleshooting for an intermittent electrical failure which should be remedied at the time of Ryan’s presentation.
“This was a really tricky problem to track down,” Ryan said. “It was an electrical component failing, then working, then failing again and it was tough for our mechanic to trace back. We think we’ve got it figured out and [unit] 715 should be back in service tomorrow morning.”
In speaking to COVID-19 relief funds and the acquisition of personal protective equipment and sterilization apparatuses, Ryan confirmed digital scanning thermometers had been received by the district, as well as ultraviolet sterilization machines for each facility in the district.
Ryan noted the laptops secured by the district to streamline board communications and allow for remote meeting functionality were operational and had been dispersed to several members already.
NEW BUSINESS
During the new business portion of the evening’s meeting, board member and treasurer Keith Kasco shared he was resigning his position with the board.
After sharing kinds words with Kasco on his service, the board unanimously accepted Kasco’s formal notice or resignation.
Kasco thanked the board for its acceptance, noting he was changing residences and will no longer reside in the district which he was elected to represent.
The board will post a notice of vacancy for Kasco’s seat in the immediate future and begin reviewing applications as they are received.
As Kasco operated as the board’s treasurer, Norval nominated Graves to assume the role in an interim capacity.
Graves expressed minor reservations, but was reassured by Kasco the position was manageable and required regular communication with several financial institutions, along with some basic, formal financial documentation,
“I’m hesitant, but I want to do my part here,” Graves said of the nomination. “I’ll accept it on the interim basis for now.”
After accepting the nomination, the motion was seconded and passed unanimously, making Graves the interim treasurer for the CCAD board.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned at 7:10 p.m. with no closed session necessary or taking place.
The CCAD board meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at the CCAD facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
CCAD meetings are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
