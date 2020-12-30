As the 2020 calendar year comes to an end, the Cedar County Ambulance District board met at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, to complete yearend business.
After calling the meeting to order, roll call and approving the agenda, board members then unanimously approved the previous meeting’s minutes, the board addressed items on the evening’s scheduled business.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Bookkeeper Tami Ringler shared recent financial information, noting there was “nothing out of the ordinary” and confirmed, via CCAD accountant Kalena Bruce, there were no troubling or out of the ordinary financial happenings for the district in the yearend reports and statements.
After brief review and verifying the purchase details of the district’s new ambulance scheduled for delivery in 2021, the board unanimously approved the 2021 budget with chairman Rusty Norval noting it could be amended in the future, if necessary.
“We can approve this now and if something comes up in 2021, we’ll adjust accordingly,” Norval said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but from year to year, things here tend to be fairly regular. And, even in the event of a large acquisition, like our new ambulance, we know about these things ahead of time, so I think approving it now and moving into the new year as planned is best.”
MANAGER’S REPORT
During the manager’s report, operations Manager Tom Ryan confirmed the district’s four ambulances all were serviced and operational.
Ryan noted all monthly receipts, financial documents and fuel reports were provided to district bookkeeper Tami Ringler.
Laptops for the current board members and district administrators arrived — the units were purchased with COVID-19 funds allocated to Cedar County — and will be setup before being delivered to proper recipients.
The laptops will be used for virtual meetings and more streamlined communication for district staff and come to the district at no added cost to the taxpayers.
Ryan also noted economical carpeting was installed in Stockton CCAD facility’s conference room — a previously-approved expenditure making the room more suited to training activities as well as creating more audible conditions for meetings.
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session taking place, the meeting adjourned at 7 p.m.
Board meetings for CCAD are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the district’s facility located at 319 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
The meetings remain open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
