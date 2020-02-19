With a brief agenda on hand and financial services to renew, the Cedar County Ambulance District board met 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 17, at the district’s facility on Edgewood Dr., Stockton.
After calling the meeting to order and taking roll, board chairman Rusty Norval turned the meeting’s operations over to board member Nadine Sinclair.
Norval was having an inner ear issue and had temporary hearing issues which he did not want to cause confusion or delays during the evening’s proceedings.
The evening’s financial report showed beneficial numbers — the district was operating in the positive for the month of February and recommended the district continue its plan to make a principle payment later in the year against the facility’s construction loan balance.
The complete report, given by Laura Rowland of Integrity Squared, Bolivar, also spurred brief discussion on timing specifics regarding the district’s planned replacement of its oldest ambulance unit.
Neal Taylor, Citizens Memorial Hospital, confirmed the replacement ambulance — when approved by the board — could be ordered later in the 2020 calendar year and its price solidified, then purchased the following year.
Also briefly addressed was the business engagement agreement between Integrity Squared and CCAD wherein Integrity Squared provides accounting and financial services to the board.
The proposed agreement — unchanged in structure and cost from the previous year — was reviewed, motioned and approved without objection and the financial operation will continue providing its services to the board at a cost of $500 per month.
During the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan shared vehicular updates with the assembled board.
All ambulance units in the district are operational with the exception of unit 714, which had a recurring fuel leak issue.
The unit it currently being repaired and service inhouse by CMH mechanical staff, rather than sending the unit to a dealership.
Overall, Ryan said ambulance calls increased 8% over the previous month despite having one unit temporarily down for repairs.
Brush guards for the fleet’s three newer ambulance units have been ordered — a measure previously approved and budgeted for. Ryan said the Columbia-based company supplying the new security components will contact the district when the necessary parts are in and ambulance crews will be tasked with rotating vehicles to and from the location for installations.
In other business, Lyman Taylor, certified cardio pulmonary resuscitation trainer for the district briefly addressed the board to request new training materials and CPR mannequins be purchased so the district’s equipment was in compliance with current codes and usable for complete certification completion.
Ryan and all board members present agreed with the necessity of the request and mannequins will be ordered by CCAD; in turn, CMH will purchase all training materials DVD media and necessary curriculum in a joint effort to make the class available to area paramedics, emergency medical technicians, first-responders, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and fire department personnel wishing to get certified or renew certifications.
After brief budgetary discussion to confirm the funds were available without having to adjust the district’s annual budget, the request was motioned, seconded and approved unanimously.
As the meeting neared its end, Norval quietly shared fellow board member Evelyn Boyle’s mother had passed away recently and she was absent due to family obligations.
The board collectively shared its condolences for the Boyle family, Evelyn and wished her family well during a difficult time.
With no public comments and no business to conduct in closed session, the meeting adjourned at approximately 7 p.m.
The CCAD board meets at 6:30 p.m., the third Monday of every month, at the Cedar County Ambulance District facility located at Edgewood Dr., Stockton.
The meetings are open to the public and interested community members are invited to attend.
