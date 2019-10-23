Increased revenue leads to principal check
Acting on a recommendation from accountant Kalena Bruce, the Cedar County Ambulance District Board of Directors authorized during its Monday, Oct. 21, meeting an extra $50,000 payment against the principal on the loan for the new Stockton ambulance facility.
Figures from Bruce’s office showed the district grossing about $50,000 in revenue in the last month, resulting in a checking account balance of $365,000, up $74,000 from the same time a year ago. The increased revenue led to Bruce’s recommendation to make the payment. The motion passed 6-0, with Rusty Norval, Nadine Sinclair, Keith Kasco, Evelyn Boyle, Diana Johnson and Robert Graves all voting in favor.
Operations manager Tom Ryan said all units are back in operation, but there were problems with the ice machine and air conditioning units in Stockton.
EMS director Neal Taylor said the district should plan to replace one its ambulances in 2021. No action was taken, as plans for the 2020 budget have yet to be finalized.
The board discussed problems with training dispatchers. The board usually pays for at least three people per year to train as dispatchers, who then accept positions in other counties which pay more. Norval, Sinclair and others suggested requiring trainees to work for Cedar County for at least a year before going elsewhere. No decisions were made as a policy on the plan will have to be drawn.
Shortly after the 45-minute meeting’s adjournment, members wished Norval a happy birthday as he blew out a cupcake candle.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in Stockton.
