Financial, manger’s report both show solid start to first quarter
With January reaching its third week and February approaching, the Cedar County Ambulance District board met Wednesday, Jan. 20, for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Minutes from the previous meeting were approved and no new items were added to the current evening meeting’s agenda.
Moving ahead, the financial report given by Laura Ronald of Integrity Squared, Bolivar, showed the district’s finances yielded marked improvement over last year.
A slight decline in tax-based income was noticed — attributed to a couple of larger business closings in the El Dorado Springs area — yet showed little effect on the district’s overall financials during review of December’s final numbers.
“Your end-of-year numbers and 2020 look good so far,” Ronald said. “They’re better than last year’s [numbers] by comparison and I’d suggest considering setting some of this aside if possible.”
In addressing the planned income surplus, board members collectively confirmed $50,000 of the district’s funds on hand were earmarked for a principle payment on the new building’s loan balance; chairman Rusty Norval suggested the potential of setting some additional money aside in a certificate of deposit for the planned purchase of a new ambulance in 2021.
The board will add the potential measure to the agenda for next month’s meeting and discuss further in open session at such time.
Norval thanked Ronald for being present for the meeting and conveying the positive balance information.
During the manager’s report, operations manager Tom Ryan shared all four of the district’s ambulances were operational.
One ambulance, unit 715, spent a few hours being serviced late last week after striking a deer on a rural highway.
Little downtime was experienced because the current repair service utilized by the district has taken to having additional ambulance grilles on hand due to the frequency of vehicle vs. deer collision the district vehicles experience.
“We’re talking a matter of a few hours here,” Ryan said near the end of his report. “This happens so often, replacement grilles for our units are now kept in stock to save us downtime and it’s already back in service.”
Ryan added brush guards from the fleet’s three newest units are in the 2020 budget and will be installed in the coming months as a preventative measure to eliminate potential damage from deer strikes in the future.
New ventilator units and necessary parallel equipment also are being ordered for each of the district’s facilities — one for the Stockton facility, the other for El Dorado Springs.
Ryan said the district budgeted $15,000 for two machines in the current 2020 financial scope and the new units and peripherals will total several hundred under budget when acquired in the coming weeks.
Replacement American flags were also being ordered for the facility. Currently being replaced due to general wear during harsh weather, replacement units were allotted for in the district’s general budget.
With nothing further to discuss and no closed session necessary, the meeting adjourned at approximately 7 p.m. and the group enjoyed fresh-baked homemade caramel apple pie provided by press in attendance.
The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at the CCAD facility in Stockton.
Meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
