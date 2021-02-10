Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will conduct a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Church of Christ, 302 E. Hospital Rd., El Dorado Springs. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by logging on to cbco.org, call (417) 227-5006, or call Teri Biddlecome at (417) 8976-1115, two weeks prior to the blood drive.
