Strategies reducing input costs and adding value to your cattle help improve the profit potential of the cattle operation,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, said. Therefore, MU Extension is cooperating with Boehringer Ingelheim to provide two cattle producer workshops to educate cattle producers on strategies which will add value to their cattle and reduce input costs, which leads to improved profit potential.
Both workshops will begin at 6 p.m. The first workshop will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Stockton Christian Church Activity Center. The second workshop will take place Monday Feb. 24, at the American Legion Hall in Lockwood.
Jeff Schoen with Boehringer Ingelheim will discuss cattle health management to add value to cattle. Davis will discuss management strategies to reduce input cost and add value to the cattle operation.
These workshops are free to the public. Dinner will be provided at each workshop thanks to our partner, Boehringer Ingelheim. To attend either workshop, register by contacting the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313. Please register for the workshop in Stockton by Thursday, Feb. 13, or the workshop in Lockwood by Friday, Feb. 21.
For other questions, contact Davis at the Cedar County MU Extension Center or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
