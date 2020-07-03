Care Connection for Aging Services is emphasizing care management services while the Cedar County senior centers remain closed for person-to-person visiting.
Care Manager Katie Hunter is available by phone weekdays to provide one-on-one assistance and information on a large variety of issues related to daily living for adults 60 and older. The service is provided free of charge.
To reach Hunter, call (417) 876-5574 in El Dorado Springs or 276-5306 in Stockton.
Before the pandemic, the care manager was available for in-person services — when the centers closed to the public on March 16, care managers continued uninterrupted services from their homes and since have returned to the centers. When centers eventually reopen for meals and services, the plan is to continue in-person care management.
“Many times, older adults, their family members or caregivers do not know what resources are available, and through a simple phone conversation, we can connect them with services and information,” Marilyn Gunter, Director of Care Management said. “That’s why we are here — to answer those questions and connect you with the services that are there for you.”
Among the topics the care manager can help with are:
•Medicare and Medicaid
•Home delivered meals
•Community resources available for transportation and assistance in paying utilities
•Missouri Property Tax Credit Application assistance
•Government benefits such as food assistance
•Family caregiving
•Personal emergency response systems to allow older adults to live independently
•Much more
Care managers are available in all 13 counties served by Care Connection, a non-profit area agency on aging with a mission to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences. The agency serves 22 locations in Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair and Vernon.
To find out more, call (800) 748-7826 or visit www.goaging.org.
