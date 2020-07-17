Care Connection for Aging Services is introducing its recently organized collection of online programs for older adults dubbed “The Learning Connection.”
The Learning Connection includes a variety of programs — some lasting one hour, some several weeks and others which are ongoing — to keep older adults and their caregivers educated and feeling well, even during this time when at-risk people are encouraged to spend more time at home to avoid a COVID-19 infection.
“Since we temporarily closed our dining rooms and activity centers for in-person services in mid-March, we have continually looked for ways to reach people in the 13 counties we serve,” executive director Diana Hoemann said. “Besides home meal delivery, curbside pickup of meals and telephone-based Care Management, we have moved many of our programs onto an online format to reach as many older adults and caregivers as possible. We decided this group of opportunities aptly would be named the Learning Connection.”
The online Learning Connection includes classes on Tai Chi and other exercises, support groups and educational events for family caregivers, education on Medicare and benefits, as well as courses designed to help people plan their best retired lives and live well with chronic conditions.
The agency leaders hope to add some virtual recreational events to the lineup. A current list appears below and will be updated regularly on goaging.org. Most of the courses are available free either on Zoom online by invitation or on Facebook Live.
The Zoom platform requires attendees registering to receive a link or phone number and code to participate, and Care Connection has step-by-step directions available for new users. Participants may use their telephone to call into the Zoom meetings instead of joining online.
“While many people may be unfamiliar with joining an online class, we have chosen the Zoom and Facebook Live platforms because they are easy to use and are free for our participants,” Hoemann said. “We do not want people to be hesitant about using the technology.”
Care Connection for Aging Services is a non-profit area agency on aging serving West Central Missouri with the mission to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences.
Its 13-county area includes these counties: Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair, and Vernon. For more information, visit www.goaging.org or call us at (1-800) 748-7826.
