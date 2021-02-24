Care Connection for Aging Services can help older adults find a clinic to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Care Connection is partnering with the state Department of Health and Senior Services to help seniors register online for vaccinations and to coordinate transportation to and from their vaccination appointments. The agency also will conduct reminder calls for seniors’ second doses.
People ages 60 years or older and their caregivers needing vaccine registration assistance may call Care Connection at (800) 748-7826.
“We are happy to partner with the state to help connect older adults to COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” Diana Hoemann, Executive Director of Care Connection said. “As an area agency on aging, we are a trusted resource for people 60 and older in 13 counties in West Central Missouri. We are dedicated to providing the information and guidance to seniors needing to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.”
All 10 state area agencies on aging are teaming up with the state to assist which many older adults lack the technology to reach the online platforms to register for the vaccinations.
All Missourians age 65 and older are now eligible for vaccination. Additionally, those with certain high-risk health factors also are eligible now. More information is available at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors.
Care Connection for Aging Services serves many counties including Cedar. The mission is to provide opportunities for positive aging experiences. For more information, visit www.goaging.org or call (800) 748-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.