Dear Editor,
For those who have loved ones or know of anyone in a long-term care facility, I would like to start a card chain.
These residents really could benefit from a small note or a card saying “hi” and letting them know they are not forgotten.
With this lockdown, the only outside interaction many medical facility residents receive is through the visits and love shown by family and friends from the community.
This disease and self-isolation plays havoc in our own lives, let alone for the elderly ones in our area.
If you have a loved one or know of someone who could use a lift in their spirits or would appreciate kind thoughts or prayers — and you are willing to take a moment of your precious time to send a true blessing to someone — please send a card or quick note with any local care facility resident’s name to P.O. Box 945, Stockton.
Teressa Jeffries Melvin
Jerico Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.