Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Car Show and Burnout Contest, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Stockton City Park. All cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, rat rods and race cars are welcome.
Registration for the car show is from 9 a.m.-noon with judging starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are $15 until Saturday, Aug. 31, or $20 at the show. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries, and trophies to the top 50 plus the people’s choice and Best in Show. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The burnout contest is at 2 p.m. Entry is $5 with $100 paid to the winner.
Vendor booths for food trucks and crafters will be available for $25.
For more information or early entry, call the chamber at 276-5213 or visit www.stocktonmochamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.