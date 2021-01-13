A picture can say a thousand words, and the CCR is ready to hear from you about all things Cedar County.
The newspaper is seeking entries for its Capturing Cedar County monthly photography contest.
The contest is open to anyone, so it is time to get out those cameras and start telling the story of our area.
This month’s winning photograph will be featured in the Wednesday, Jan. 27, edition, and each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest in December 2021.
The deadline is at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Email submissions to news@cedarrepublican.com or drop off at the Cedar County Republican, 26 Public Square, Stockton, or mail to P.O. Box 1018, Stockton, 65785.
All entries entered past this date and time will be entered in the following month contest.
For more information or questions, call 417-276-4211.
