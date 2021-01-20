A1_capturing cedar county winner_1_ks.jpeg

The CCR wishes to congratulate Melissa Porras, right, for winning the 2020 Capturing Cedar County photo contest. Pictures were submitted and selected on a monthly basis in 2020, and readers voted for the final winner at the end of the year. Pictured at left is Kaitlyn, Melissa’s daughter, who was featured in the final winning photo submitted in May. Melissa was awarded gift certificates from Enrique’s Mexican Grill, Simple Simon’s and Sonic Drive-In, all of Stockton. Congratulations, Melissa!

 

