The CCR is excited to announce the winner of our 2020 Capturing Cedar County photo of the year contest, Melissa Porras. Congratulations, Melissa!
Melissa captured this adorable shot of a local youngster catching a fish on an enjoyable spring day at Stockton Lake.
The picture, which was featured as May’s photo of the month, received nearly 31 percent of the total votes to become our top photo of the year.
Thanks to everyone who joined in this year’s contest! We’ve enjoyed seeing our county from your point-of-view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.