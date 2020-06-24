The Cedar County Republican is excited to announce the winner of our June photo contest, Emily Mehl. Congratulations, Emily!
She captured this shot of patriotic-themed hay bales on her husband’s family farm ground below the Stockton Dam on Mo. 32, located near the eastern edge of Stockton.
The CCR looks forward to seeing even more of the community’s photos – which can feature the people, places and events that define Cedar County – for the July contest.
Don’t forget – each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest in December 2020.
To enter, photos may be sent to news@cedarrepublican.com.
All entries for July’s contest are due 12 p.m. Friday, July 24.
