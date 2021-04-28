The Cedar County Republican is excited to announce the winner of our April photo contest, Jerry Marshall. Congratulations, Jerry!
Jerry captured this shot of a bird flying over Stockton Lake.
The CCR looks forward to seeing even more of the community’s photos – which can feature the people, places and events which define Cedar County – for the May contest.
Don’t forget – each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest in December 2021.
To enter, photos may be sent to news@cedarrepublican.com.
All entries for the May contest are due 12 p.m. Friday, May 21.
