There is no question when firefighters are working the fire ground, they have each other's back — they keep a watchful eye on their fellow firefighters keeping them from harm's way — it's a no brainer, it's what they do and who they are. Within their departments, they are there for their comrades.
But what happened Saturday, June 6, in El Dorado Springs, proves that mindset of watching out for their brothers is not limited just to the fire grounds.
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department has had a couple of bad years, financially, with its checking account balance dipping as low as $400. The department is funded solely with donations and fundraisers, and the last two years those efforts have not yielded the proceeds as in the past. A fish fry in February was well-attended and the community turned out in droves to boost the sagging budget.
While attending a local emergency planning committee meeting, El Dorado Springs fire chief Bob Floyd heard of Caplinger's plight and its plan to pursue a tax levy. With the uncertainty of the success of the levy passing, Floyd went back to his department and relayed Caplinger's struggle.
“When I told the guys, they said 'We need to do something,'” Floyd said. “I told them to go for it and a plan was born.”
That plan was for El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department to hold a benefit auction for Caplinger Mills. El Dorado firefighters put the plan in action. It was a department-wide effort. Like, Jay Schwalm, who purchased a Ruger rifle from Bear Arms who extended a significant discount, and was donated to be raffled. J.R. Stroer created a 4x8-foot American flag wall hanging made with decommissioned fire hose. Craig Carpenter crafted lamps from fire equipment and so many more.
Raffle tickets were distributed to several county fire departments and sales began. When all was said and done, $5,300 was raised in ticket sales. Chris Pitcher, Stockton, was the lucky winner and was all smiles Saturday.
Donations of auction items poured in through the months. Harold Fugate donated the use of the Shopko building and with 90-degree heat Saturday, an air-conditioned space was truly a godsend.
The auction initially was set for March 28, moved to April 4, then the Corona crisis hit the county, putting this on hold for an uncertain amount of time. The event was pushed again, finally taking place June 6.
Even though El Dorado Springs fire did the heavy lifting, others contributed also.
Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department brought a $1,000 check and Taberville Volunteer Fire Department donated $250. The Fraternal Order of Eagles #4279 also gave $1,000. The El Dorado Springs Fire Ladies Auxiliary provided pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, desserts and drinks. Proceeds of from their efforts were donated.
When the day ended, Floyd presented Caplinger Mills chief Raymond Heryford with a check for $15,700.
“We are just blown away. The outpouring of support is unbelievable,” Raymond Heryford, Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department chief said. “We are so grateful to everyone who helped and donated. We were not expecting such a generous gift. The words ‘thank you’ do not seem enough for what happened, but it’s from a very grateful department. And just know, if and when you need us, we will be there for you, too.”
Everyone's efforts Saturday just confirms — when a fellow firefighter stumbles, their brothers and sisters will be the first on scene to extend a hand to help them up.
