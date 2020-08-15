Dear Editor,
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted to form a fire protection district funded by a tax for Caplinger Mills fire.
This positive step will make possible a more secure financial future for the department and up-to-date equipment to protect our volunteer firefighters.
So many helped during the process of getting this question to the voters — from going door-to-door to secure signatures on the petition, to putting up signs and creating a Facebook campaign. Thank you all. You all believed in the necessity of this step, and volunteered your time to back it up.
Thanks Eddie Johnson, Michele Pate, Mark Bradshaw, Sno White-Benson and Doug Bradshaw for stepping up to become the first five-member board to guide the protection district through its infancy.
One supporter called to ask if we would continue our chili suppers. The answer is yes. This is the plan when it is safe for us to gather again. It is an event we enjoy as much as our community.
We are looking to the future and serving our community for years to come.
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors
