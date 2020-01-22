Funding, future to be discussed
Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at station No. 1 in Caplinger.
All of those living in its protection area are welcome to attend. A discussion will be held regarding the future of the department and funding that future. In the past, he department has operated on fundraising and donations, but these avenues no longer are producing enough income for the department to operate with a comfortable margin. Income for fiscal year 2019 was $7,139; expenses were $9,454.81. Insurance cost the department about $4,000 per year.
The department's area consists of 1,549 landowners, however less than 15% contribute to the department on a routine basis. Fundraiser income, as well as the number of volunteer firefighters, has been declining over the last three years.
The primary order of business will be to discuss the possibility of transitioning the department to tax-based funding for fire protection or finding other measures to produce adequate operating income.
As always, any donations are welcome and can be sent to 8960 S. Highway J, Stockton, MO 65785.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter is encouraged to come to the meeting or contact us at 276-1448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.