The El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, March 11, with the flow of things moving forward as it appears COVID-19 case numbers continue to remain steadily low.
At the beginning of the meeting, R-II FFA students gave a presentation over a parliamentary procedure demonstration.
During R-II superintendent Heath Oates’ COVID-19 update, Oates said there were zero cases of COVID-19 on Friday, March 5, in the district “probably for the first time this year,” and there were two COVID-19 cases as of the meeting’s time on Thursday. Those two cases were not contracted from within the school district, Oates noted.
Oates also spoke on the district’s amended COVID-19 plan. The amended plan is a seven-week plan for rolling back COVID-19 protocols. When the district comes back into session after spring break this week, third through fifth grade will be able to attend school unmasked.
“This week, Cedar County was at zero new cases,” Oates said. “It seems like the context of our community is in good shape.”
Moving on to current district initiatives, Oates spoke on the district’s current plans. This year, virtual learning was done through non-district providers. Next year, the plan is to have virtual learning provided directly from the district — a move which will save a considerable amount of money.
“This is a financial initiative,” Oates said. “We’ll take a little bit of time out of teacher’s days, or we’ll have a position created for that. Right now, we’re spending about $6,000 a year roughly per kid on online instruction. This would significantly save us money when it comes to that.”
The district will also update the crisis plan and evacuation plan.
In other district initiatives, a science, technology, engineering and math program will be added to the middle school next year called “Project Lead the Way,” as well as the addition of a new math program in the elementary school and an Ag-Science food lab.
Regarding construction plans, Oates said to expect roofing repairs this summer. The chemistry lab and art room will be updated. The greenhouse will be fixed. Some classrooms will be experimented on with concrete flooring instead of tile, Oates added.
Additionally, the track will be refinished this summer, he said.
Capping off the meeting, board president Josh Floyd recognized outgoing R-II board member Benny Brower for his years of service on the board.
