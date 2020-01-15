With less than a week to go in the filing period, the ballot for the municipal elections of Tuesday, April 7, is starting to come into focus.
A story in the Wednesday, Jan. 8, edition of the Republican indicated no filings had been reported to Cedar County clerk Heather York as of Monday, Jan. 6, although Roger Hamby later informed this newspaper he had filed on the first day of the period, Dec. 17, to challenge incumbent Mary Norell for mayor of Stockton.
Other candidates who have filed include the following.
Stockton north ward alderman: Incumbent Larry Koch.
Stockton R-I school board: Incumbents Dianna Saathoff and Billy Bruce and challenger Victor Kennedy.
El Dorado Springs R-II school board: Incumbents Terry L. Shepard and Mark Burley.
El Dorado Springs city council: Incumbents Jim Luster, Nathan Murrell and Brett Entrikin and challenger Allen Hicks. Luster is the only council member previously elected, as Murrell and Entrikin were both appointed following resignations of other members.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees: Michelle Leroux has filed for a five-year position and current member Brent Bland, who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year, has filed for the remaining year on his term.
At press time, no candidates had yet to file for Stockton south ward alderman or for the Cedar County Ambulance District board of trustees.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.