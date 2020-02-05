Those who have filed for ballot eligibility and officially announced candidacy are being encouraged by the Cedar County Republican to obtain, complete and return a candidate profile.
The CCR is making profiles available to every candidate running for any position on the April 7 ballot.
Profiles are not a form of advertising and are being provided to all candidates so candidate information may be brought to the community.
Profiles contain basic questions — responses to each of which are limited to 100 words — and serve as a means to familiarize the community with individual candidates, their respective background and why they are running for a particular office or seat.
Completed profiles must be turned in by noon Friday, Feb. 14, along with a submitted photo. Photos also can be taken at the CCR office if candidates do not have a current photo available.
Candidate participation is not mandatory, but CCR staff encourages all who have registered to complete and return a profile if at all possible.
Profiles can be obtained via email at news@cedarrepublican.com, or by visiting the CCR office 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
