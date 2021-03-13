Cultural changes are a fact of life. Shifts in the way society handles itself always will be with us. Wishing for the “good ol’ days” is a set-up for disappointment.
Since that is the way things are, should we just accept whatever changes are coming our way without a whimper of protest?
I am old enough to remember when it was unacceptable for a woman to smoke a cigarette while walking down the street. After church on Sunday, the men would gather together outside and light up, but not the ladies.
Today, even though smoking itself is no longer the “in thing,” — which is also a cultural change — women are permitted to smoke wherever smoking is allowed.
It may not be necessary to rehearse that particular aspect of inequality for women, because they have gained so much in the way of being treated equally in society. However, it was a fact of life in the mid 20th century.
In today’s ‘cancel culture’ and ‘woke’ society, though, why has there been no demand to find all the archived ads featuring the “Marlboro Man?” That purely sexist advertisement should be an offense to every freedom-loving woman.
After all, it does seem we are to attack every icon of our past for the sake of our present inhibitions.
Dr. Suess taught multitudes of kids to enjoy reading, but someone found a racist representation radical enough to reduce all his books to be less than worthy of the junk heap.
Mr. Potato Head, a genderless toy also featured Mrs. Potato Head, has caved into the heat of the ‘woke’ imagination along with “To Kill A Mockingbird”, “Tom Sawyer”, and “Huckleberry Finn.”
Even “Uncle Remus” and his stories of the Deep South, which were designed to teach how to overcome oppression, have been panned by the politically correct police.
Monuments built to remind us of our past are being systematically attacked and destroyed.
God told Israel to set up memorials so they would be reminded to tell their children the stories of their past.
“…then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it passed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So these stones shall be to the people of Israel a memorial forever." (Josh. 4:7)
In the destruction of the things from our past, we all lose. We lose our sense of history and our ability to recall the glory, the comedy and the tragedy of our past culture — which informs our present.
Without these reminders, we lose touch with who and why we are.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
