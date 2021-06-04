Join us at Stockton Christian Church for a one day Vacation Bible Experience!
You are invited from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, to Camp Out VBX, where kids will get S'more of Jesus!
At Camp Out VBX, kids will discover that Jesus is the light of the world through an outdoorsy camping adventure! This VBX is filled with incredible Bible learning experiences, games, cool Bible songs, Bible adventures, and an outdoor lunch. It is a free event for children entering preschool thru sixth grade.
At 2:30 p.m., parents and families are welcome to come back for a VBX celebration with a campfire, s’mores, archery and a giant water slide.
Registration is required to attend. You can register your child through the church’s Facebook page, or by calling the office at 276-4631.
