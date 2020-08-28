I sat down from a long day of camping when my hubs made a comment that sent my mind racing for this devotional.
We enjoyed our trip so very much. It has been too long since we last camped for a solid week, surrounded by the sound of the cool waters of Current River trickling past the gravel bar we called home for the week. Frogs croaking, fish jumping and the occasional creepy sounds coming from deep in the woods. There’s truly nothing like it. Anyway, I am getting lost on the gravel bar again. Where was I? Oh yes, my “hubs” and his wise words...
I sat staring at our soon to be bonfire as he pointed out a dead sycamore tree. It stretched tall with two bare limbs still attached and resembling something from a Halloween coloring book. But at the base of this creepy and lifeless tree stood a new little baby tree, full of life and growth.
Dustin said, “that’d make a good picture … there is life coming from death.” And, my wheels spun.
This is our life, friend. Or rather, can be our life if we so choose.
Sixteen years ago I was dead. True story — dead in my sin, living in darkness and far from God. Then, I met Jesus and now because of Him, I am alive in Christ. I am now able to live in fullness despite the fallen world surrounding me. And even better, I get the gift of eternal life. I get to keep on living even after I take my last breath on this earth.
But how?
It starts with surrender. Living a life in Christ starts with dying to yourself.
Death brings life.
“Then he said to them all, “If anyone wants to follow after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross daily, and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life because of me will save it. For what does it benefit someone if he gains the whole world, and yet loses or forfeits himself?” — Luke 9:23-25 CSB
Getting personal with Jesus means the end of oneself. It means dying to live. Losing your life, saves it.
Crazy, right?
I know firsthand surrender to an invisible God can be scary. It is much easier to surrender yourself to a world you can see. I get it. I’ve been there, friend. But because I have been there, I also can tell you surrender is the best thing I have ever done. Before Jesus, I was a mess. Lost and not knowing who I was, and I sure did not know joy, peace or God’s love. But Jesus took me in and He loved me despite my issues, sin, or mistakes. Jesus changed me and saved me. I now know God’s sacrificial love, a peace that passes all understanding despite my circumstances, and joy unspeakable. A joy not bought or manufactured. When I gave my life over, surrendered and got personal with Jesus; He gave me a full life, an eternal life. He traded me death for life. This a trade worth making.
So, what is holding you back? What are you struggling to surrender? Are you ready to live again?
Call on Jesus! He is in the business of trading death for life; full and eternal life.
Are you in?
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Cassie on Facebook, Instagram, or online at cassiedowns.com
