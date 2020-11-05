In an effort to accommodate all facets of current social conditions while sharing in tradition and patriotism, the Stockton R-I School District is coordinating a veteran parade the morning of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Open to any and all area veterans willing to participate, vehicles are encouraged to convene beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Veterans Day in Stockton City Park for an organized vehicle parade. Coffee and donuts will be provided to participants.
The parade route with start in the city’s park, then trek up South Street, cruise through the circle drive of the Stockton Elementary and Middle School campuses, move south to drive through the Lake Stockton Health Care Facility and end in the parking lot of Stockton High School.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day, local businesses and residents along the brief parade route are encouraged to line South Street to show communal support for all those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
