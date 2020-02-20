Cedar County Republican marketing consultant Melanie Chance received a warm surprise the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Cedar County Republican office.
What Chance thought was a random pop-in visit from a local volunteer group turned out to be a pre-arranged surprise her co-workers also were in on for the better part of a week.
Carolyn Keith, Calico Clippers of Stockton, dropped in to deliver three hand-made quilts specifically designed for Chance and her family as a way to bring a little warmth and comfort to a family which lost everything they owned in a tornado on Jan. 10.
“When we found out the family had three children, members also donated lap quilts for them,” Keith said with a smile. “They’re just so comfortable and there’s nothing better than a real quilt.”
Keith credited her fellow quilters for their productivity and generosity in coming together so expeditiously to make the multi-quilt gift a reality and shared a message of encouragement for Chance and her family on behalf of the entire quilting guild.
Chance — who lost a quilt belonging to her great-grandmother in the January tornado — shared an emotional appreciation on behalf of her entire family and said the handmade quilts will hold a special place in her family’s hearts and homes.
“I can’t believe this,” Chance said tearfully. “This is a total surprise and means the world to me and I can’t thank them enough.”
The Calico Clippers quilting guild is an all-volunteer group of crafters in the Stockton area which provides custom-made quilts to numerous fundraisers, educational benefits, religious organizations, veteran-based events and charitable efforts throughout the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.