Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion and tradition. In honor of our great state’s 200-year anniversary, The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, are teaming up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, premiering at 2 p.m. March 19, 2020, in the Missouri governor’s mansion. Using one quilt block from every Missouri county and the independent city of St. Louis, the quilt features the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style.
Cedar County’s block was created by the Calico Clippers Quilt Guild. Three members — Kay Patrick, Georgia Highley and Mary Long — researched, planned and constructed the block.
Cedar County, established in 1845, is abundantly watered by springs, streams, ponds and rivers. The sun shines down upon the 317,440 acres of county land equally divided between prairie and timber. It was appliqued using yellow and blue fabric. The background fabric shows cedar trees growing along creeks. The middle green fabric represents prairie land.
Stockton is the county seat and is located near Stockton Lake, a 25,000-acre lake which is one of seven major man-made lakes in the state. It was formed by damming the Sac River near the city of Stockton in 1969. The lake is operated primarily for flood control and hydroelectric generation, but also provides water for the city of Springfield. It supports the local tourist industry as it has three marinas and 10 public use areas in addition to swimming, recreational and tournament fishing, scuba diving and kayaking. Stockton Lake was rated as one of the top 10 sailing lakes in the country by Sail Magazine.
Since it has a non-developmental policy, it is surrounded by unspoiled, tree-covered hills with walking and equestrian trails. It also provides a prime location for great Missouri wildlife hunting, bald eagle and other bird watching. The eagles and sailboats on the block were hand embroidered.
The appliqued basket is filled with black walnuts. The annual Black Walnut Festival is held the last full weekend in September. On July 9, 1990, Senate Bill 749 was passed into law. It was written with the help of Stockton Elementary School students and proclaimed the eastern black walnut as the state tree nut of Missouri.
