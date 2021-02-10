Lisa Randall of O'Fallon, Illinois, and Larry Cumberland of Tilden, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Khourtney Michelle Burris-Cumberland, to Stephen Edward Allison, son of Jim and the late Ruth Allison of Stockton. Khourtney graduated from O'Fallon Township High School in 2007 and Sanford-Brown College in 2009 for medical assisting.
Stephen is a 2009 graduate of Stockton High School.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, March 27, at Willoughby Farm in Collinsville, Illinois, with Rev. Ron Rasp officiating.
