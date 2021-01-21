Local realtors Ashley Burres and Ashley Collins, both of Jenni Cully and Associates, Stockton, have taken on new or additional individual roles with leadership positions on the Ozarks Board of Realtors.
Beginning with the turn of the 2021 calendar year, Collins assumed the board's role of local director – a move Collins said will provide a more direct means for her to impact local real estate policies and
“There was a need there on the board for someone new to take on the local director position,” Collins said. “I was happy to step up and play a part in how we as realtors operate. I'm looking forward to it and it’s a unique opportunity.”
Collins will serve in the local director position for a three-year term.
Adding her own sentiments, Burres — who is returning to her role as vice president of the Ozarks BOR for another one-year term — shared her reasoning behind continuing her commitment to the area’s real estate board.
“I really wanted to continue being more involved,” Burres said of her personal involvement with the Ozarks BOR. “This opportunity allows me to have a voice and input within the board of directors and give back to the community at the same time. You don’t usually get those opportunities from one organization and that’s something I really support.”
Looking ahead, Burres noted the Ozarks BOR will continue to modernize its approach and adapt to the changing conditions related to COVID-19’s impact on regional business and the home-buying process.
“A lot of what we have been focusing on in recent meeting is utilizing technology,” Burres said. “We’re really putting a lot of effort into serving our clients through new mediums and making everything in the home-buying process more digital so we can still serve homebuyers as effectively as possible.”
The Ozarks BOR includes Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Polk and St. Clair Counties, and continues to provide both leadership and philanthropic support to the area it encompasses.
Looking to the philanthropic outreach the Ozarks BOR annually provides, the organization was able to donate $1,500 to a specific non-profit organization in each of the six counties it currently serves — three times as much as it was able to contribute just a year ago.
“We not only set policies, we support the community, too,” Collins said. “You volunteer for a lot of things when you sign up to be part of this board, and it leaves you feeling accomplished when you can see the results of your volunteer work. We really put some creative effort into our fundraising over the past year and tripled the amount of money we were able to donate to local causes.”
Collins also shared the Ozarks BOR meets quarterly and will continue to navigate through the current social distancing recommendations with optimism and innovation while social distancing recommendations remain in place.
Additional information regarding the full scope of the Ozarks BOR services and community outreach efforts can be obtained by visiting https://thelanding.missourirealtor.org/ozbor/home or by calling the organization at (417) 282-5263.
