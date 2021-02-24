As March approaches, so does the end of the regular season for both the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs and the Stockton Tigers basketball teams. Both teams enter the district tournaments where one loss could mean the end of the season.
For the El Dorado Springs’ girls, the team enters the postseason with an overall record of 19-5 and an undefeated league record of 5-0. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Nevada (10-9) Saturday, Feb. 20 to close the regular season. El Dorado Springs enters the postseason on an eight-game winning streak. During the stretch, the Lady Bulldogs have outscored opponents 518 to 290.
Despite the success, Coach Beau Swopes sees room for improvement headed into the postseason.
“We need to bring the intensity on both ends of the floor,” Coach Swopes said. “We struggle to play sound defense and make good decisions offensively when we are playing a team that isn't as strong as we are. Offensively we are becoming a more rounded team. Girls that didn't shoot the ball early in the season or even look to score are becoming more of a threat to attack.
Expectations are high for the red-hot Lady Bulldogs team headed into district tournament play.
We received the number one seed in our district, so we will get to play at home,” Coach Swopes added. “We will play the winner of the Pleasant Hill and Holden first round game.”
The Lady Bulldogs open Class 4 District 13 tournament play at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, in El Dorado Springs. El Do received the first-round bye so the team will play the winner of Pleasant Hill (11-9) vs. Holden (12-10) which will take place Saturday, Feb. 27.
As for the Bulldogs boys’ team, El Dorado Springs has struggled as of late in the regular season losing six of their last seven matchups. El Do’s current record stands at 6-14 overall. The Bulldogs broke the cold streak in the team’s most recent contest Friday, Feb. 19 where El Do defeated Sherwood 67-38.
“We don't start districts until Saturday, Feb. 27, so we have a chance to get some rhythm back . . . “ Coach Joel Braden said. “We are going to try to play our best basketball and see what happens. We have played hard and played excellent defense all year. We need to continue to improve our rebounding and shooting.”
The Bulldogs are set to begin the Class 4 District 13 tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, as El Dorado Springs will battle Clinton (5-14) in Clinton. El Dorado Springs last faced Clinton in the 2019-20 regular season where the Cardinals prevailed 54-44. The winner moves onto the next round to face the top-seeded Lamar (11-10) Tuesday, March 2.
On the Stockton side, the girls’ basketball team is back in action after not competing for over two weeks. The Lady Tigers are currently on a hot streak winning three of the last four games which included a 68-38 win over Dadeville (4-12) Friday, Feb. 19.
Headed into the postseason, the Lady Tigers will look to get back into the groove after missing a significant number of games near the end of the regular season.
“It is different,” Coach Mike Kenney said. “But the whole season has been. This is not the ‘plan’ we had hoped for, but of all years, this is now ‘normal.’ So, we will be ready for districts.”
The Tigers head into the Class 3 District 13 tournament looking to avenge last season’s turnout which ended in a 54-36 loss to El Dorado Springs in the second round of play.
“We have big expectations for districts,” Coach Kenney added. “It is going to be tough, but we are excited about playing. We continue working on all aspects of our game. We have spent a lot of time getting better at rebounding and passing.”
The Lady Tigers open up district tournament play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 in a first-round matchup against Windsor (6-16) with tip-off in Stockton. The winner of the matchup moves onto the second round which will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, against the winner of Adrian (14-5) vs. Cole Camp (7-10). Tip-off for the second round is set as the highest seed will host.
On the boys’ side for Stockton, the Tigers have had a number of statement wins including a 68-59 victory over Norwood Friday, Feb. 12. Currently, the Tigers overall record for the regular season sits at 11-11 for Stockton and first-year head coach Michael Draper.
“I have absolutely loved my first year in Stockton,” Coach Draper said. “This is a great community to live, teach and coach and I look forward to many years here.”
In the final game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 19, the Tigers were able to defeat Dadeville (16-8) 65-57.
“I thought it was good that we got to play on Friday night at Dadeville,” Coach Draper said. “If we would not have been able to play that game, there would have been nine days between our last regular season game and our first district game, so it was definitely a good thing that we were able to play Dadeville Friday night.”
Regarding the district tournament, Coach Draper added, “going into the district tournament we just want to play as well as we possibly can. That's all we can control we want to go play as well as we can possibly play and let the chips fall where they may.”
Stockton opens the Class 3 District 13 tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Stockton against Cole Camp (6-9). The winner moves onto the next round of district tournament play to face the winner of Butler (14-7) vs. Sherwood (6-15). Tip-off for the second round is set for 6 p.m. as the highest seed will host Wednesday, Feb. 24.
