In a recent ranking by the Springfield Business Journal, Cedar County was listed as one of the top 15 largest counties within the Southwest Missouri area.
The list of counties had been ranked by county population as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau as of July 1, 2019, the most recent data available. Counties must have a city within 50 miles of Springfield. Median, rate and household figures are five-year estimates between 2015 – 2019.
For the ranking, Cedar County listed as the 13th largest county in the Southwest Missouri area. The county ranked ahead of three others: Douglas, Hickory and Dade. The list also included much larger counties such as: Greene, Jasper, Lawrence and Polk to name a few.
In the listing for Cedar County, the total population was listed at 14,349 with a 2.6% population change from 2010 to 2019. The largest city in the county, according to the listing, is El Dorado Springs which had a population of 3,612 in 2019.
Other facts about Cedar County in 2019: the median household income was $39,395 with a poverty rate of 17.9%. In 2019 as well, Cedar County had 5,842 households where the average home value was listed at $98,900.
