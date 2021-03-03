Bulldogs send three to the state wrestling tournament

The El Dorado Springs wrestling team competed at the Class 1 District 4 sectionals on Friday, Feb. 26, held in Butler. The Bulldogs competed against district teams such as: Adrian, Butler, Diamond, Holden, Lone Jack and Sherwood.
Highlighting sectionals were three wrestlers from El Dorado Springs who captured a state berth following Friday’s competition. Senior Trey Graves highlighted the day placing first overall in the tournament for the 195-weight division. Juniors James King and Josh Harberle both placed third in the sectionals narrowly earning a spot in the state tournament. King qualified in the 160-weight division while Harberle closed in third for the 126-weight division.
Other notable performances include: Jace Shinn (120), Blayze McCullough (132), Hunter Austin (145), Noah Stockdale (170) and Matthew Esparza (220). All of whom placed in fourth just missing a chance at the state tournament.
The Class 1 Wrestling State Tournament will be held, Tuesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 13, at the Cable Dahmer Area in Independence. Independence will host classes one through four including class one girls.
