The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs faced the unconquered Butler Bears on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Butler, ultimately proving the Bulldogs could show out for a mercurial battle on the highly-ranked Bears’ turf.
The game’s first quarter came out scoreless for both sides of the field after strong defensive pushes kept the opponents from reaching the endzones.
The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the game with around 4 minutes left in the second quarter when a pass to freshman Landon Murry was a success.
Another drive down the field by the Bears proved unsuccessful as the Bulldogs continued tackling onto the offensive carriers, leaving the score at a tight 6-0 on the half.
Coming back from the half, the Bears seemed to have vengeance in their minds as they scored right off the bat, bringing the score to 6-6.
The Bulldogs answered by running the ball downfield, but a Bear’s defender managed to snatch the ball once it had fumbled out of a Bulldog’s grasp, much to the applause of the home team’s crowd.
With the ball in their possession, the Bears once again drove down the field and put another touchdown on the house, notching the score up to 6-12. A turn-around by the Bulldogs led to the rest of the third quarter lacking more touchdowns on either side.
In the fourth quarter, a long downfield pass to senior Gaven Morgan was a success, landing another touchdown for the dogs. The extra point was good, putting the Bulldogs in the lead at 13-12.
The air was tense as the Bears pushed down the field in their next offensive drive with minutes tumbling down in the game’s last quarter. The Bears managed to run in for a touchdown, taking their score up to 13-18 with around 2:00 left on the clock.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs could not move much farther to the endzone with the time remaining on the clock, leaving the game with a loss of 13-18.
The Bulldogs’ season record stands at 2-5. They are set to face the Fair Grove Eagles at home on Friday, Oct. 23. The Eagles hold a 5-3 season record, coming out of their last match against Clever with a winning score of 69-19.
