The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs faced a hefty contender on Friday, Oct. 23, at home against the Fair Grove Eagles.
In the beginning of the first quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense stacked against the Eagles, preventing the foes from reaching the dougpound’s endzone in their first drives of attempt. Shortly later, an open pass to an Eagle brought the foes once again deep into Bulldog territory. A wide-open pass to an Eagle brought the first touchdown of the game, as well as the extra point.
The Bulldogs answered back after pushing downfield on their next offensive drives when senior Gaven Morgen slipped into the endzone for a Bulldog touchdown; the extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs again proved they were set on making a show for their home audience when a long pass to senior Ian Esry hit its mark as he sprinted wide open to the endzone and put another Bulldogs touchdown on the scoreboard, taking the score to 13-7.
With 6:25 minutes left in the second quarter, the Eagles managed to put down another touchdown, as well as the extra point, taking them up a point for the game’s lead at 13-14.
El Do senior Clayton slipped into the endzone for the Bulldogs’ next touchdown in the second quarter, taking the dogpound back into the lead at 19-14 with 2:55 left before the half.
Once the Eagles set down on their next offensive trek, a pass to an Eagle — who squeezed between two Bulldog defenders — resulted in him running downfield to the endzone for a Fair Grove touchdown; the two-point conversion was good, switching the lead again at 19-22 with 2:03 left before the half.
The Eagles scored another touchdown before the half with 12 seconds left on the scoreboard; the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 19-28.
Coming back from the half, the Eagles pushed deep into Bulldog territory and put down another touchdown, as well as the two-point conversion, bringing the score up to 19-36.
With 5:56 left in the third quarter, the Eagles scored another touchdown. The extra point was good, taking the score to 19-43.
Shortly later, Morgen scored the Bulldogs’ final touchdown of the night after scooping up an impressive long pass downfield, capping a total of 25 points on the dogpound’s score.
The final score of the game 25-51. The Bulldogs finished their regular season with a 2-6 record and are next slated to face the Clever Bluejays at home on Friday, Oct. 30, for the beginning of the class 2 state tournament.
The Bluejays finished their regular season with a 2-5 record and beat Agape High School with a 35-6 score on Friday, Oct. 23.
