El Dorado Springs started conference play the past week from April 1-12, playing Warsaw, Butler and Sherwood. The Bulldogs went 3-0 defeating Warsaw 13-4, Butler 12-2 and Sherwood 17-2 during the week.
On Tuesday, April 6, El Dorado Springs hosted the Wildcats of Warsaw. Trevyn Garringer started the game for the Bulldogs. Garringer threw five innings, surrendering four runs on three hits, and struck out 11 batters. Preston Robison relieved Garringer over the final two innings giving up no hits, no runs, and struck out four Wildcat batters.
After scoring one in the first inning, the Bulldog bats went silent until the fourth inning when they erupted for nine runs in the inning to break the game open 10-1. The Wildcats gave three more runs to the Bulldog hitters during the fifth and sixth innings. The Wildcats responded to the Bulldog outburst in the fourth with three runs of their own in fifth innings.
Garringer led the hitting attack for the Bulldogs going 3-3 with two walks, three runs, and three RBI. Gaven Morgan was 2-5 with a double, a run scored, and two RBI. Payton Green and Trey Graves each had a two-run double and Collins added a RBI single.
The Bulldogs played Butler at home on Thursday, April 8, defeating the Bears 12-2 in five innings. Logan Spencer started for the Bulldogs and threw five innings, surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out three batters.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first as Garringer, Ian Esry, and Morgan all crossed the plate in the inning. After a scoreless second inning, the Bulldogs broke the game open in the third inning, scoring seven runs when they sent 13 batters to plate. The Bulldogs finished the mercy-rule shortened game when they sent two runners across the plate in the 5th inning.
Garringer was 4-4 with a double, two runs, and a RBI, Graves had three hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Esry, Morgan, and Robison added two hits a piece, while Spencer, Collins, and Dalton Adams each had a hit.
Against Sherwood, Trey Graves started in the game which finished with a score of 17-2. Graves threw three innings and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out five hitters.
Morgan, Esry and Robison all had two hits in the game and Robison led the team with four runs batted in. Graves and Green each had a hit, while Garringer was on base three times with three walks. Eight Bulldogs scored at least two runs in the win.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the Ozarks Highlands Conference. They will be in the Holden Tournament this week with a doubleheader on Monday, April 12 and Thursday, April 15.
