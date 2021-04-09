David Jefferson regularly receives home-delivered meals every week from Korth Center volunteers. Jefferson is always happy to welcome the nutritious food, milk, and freshly baked bread delivered to his door with a pleasant conversation and wellness check from the volunteers.
David has been disabled since his motorcycle accident which happened 40 years ago in Los Angeles, California. He was riding his 750 Triumph when he was blindsided by a garbage truck on his left side causing a massive head injury. Jefferson was placed in a month-long coma and had lost a part of his left femur. The head injury left him with a noticeable speech impediment, but fortunately the accident did not affect his intelligence.
About 20 years after his recovery David met his lovely wife, Barbara, as a pen pal through the newspaper where the two soon fell in love. Barbara and David married shortly after meeting in-person and moved to his current residence in Stockton. Barbara was an avid collector of porcelain ducks and dolls. David pays meticulous attention to his finances and pays his bills as he regularly makes generous donations to worthy causes.
After Barbara’s passing, David has been compassionately supporting five beautiful Filipino children through Child Fund International. Each needy child receives a dollar a day to maintain a healthy lifestyle. David expressed how much he would someday enjoy traveling to the Philippines for a visit with his kids there. We at the Korth Center are honored to have David as a member of our senior family.
