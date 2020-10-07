With a full agenda and annual finances to discuss, the Stockton board of aldermen met the evening of Sept. 28, to discuss a number of items regarding city business.
Kelly Beets from Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association was in attendance to present the city with a grant for 2,909.17 in regard to risk mitigation efforts by the city.
Both mayor Roger Hamby and city clerk Vanessa Harper shared appreciation for the funds on the city’s behalf.
“We appreciated this and what you guys do for us,” Hamby said of the grant presented by Beets. “We thank you for the services you provide for us, too.”
Chase Wilmoth of Hot Spot Self Storage was next to address the board, noting the new construction adjacent to the current gas station and convenience store on Mo. 39 was moving ahead after reaching an agreement with the city on sewage access.
In addressing a previously heard topic, park board and veteran committee member Marylin Ellis was in attendance to present a request for access and use of the piece of The Wall That Heals, given to the city by a regional Vietnam Veteran organization.
Ellis said the specific piece should be displayed in a setting wherein it would be more prominent, accessible and properly displayed in tandem with a number of patriotic and veteran-focused elements in the organization’s expanding veteran memorial plans.
Collectively, the assembled board voiced its support for the memorial and after confirming the specific piece of The Wall That Heals will be in a protective enclosure, the board unanimously approved the request, granting the park board possession and use of the piece gifted to the city.
In scheduled business, Bill No. 20-572 — the city’s annual budget — was read without objection or change. After brief discussion and recapping several decisions made in a recent financial workshop, the bill was re-read, motioned and became Ordinance No. 572 after the present aldermen unanimously passed the city’s annual operating budget.
City clerk Vanessa Harper noted the budget needed to be approved by the beginning of October, and necessary adjustments can be made throughout the year should the need arise.
A complete current city budget can be requested from city hall administration should any citizen need to request such documentation.
The city also heard a presentation from Dana Grauerholz from HIC Agency, Inc., an insurance provider from Overland Park, Kansas.
Grauerholz presented a number of different options for the city’s health insurance plan search
Due to the extremely close proximity of the annual budget approval timeframe, no action was taken to supplement or change the city’s current insurance plan for its 10 staffers; however, Grauerholz was invited back to make a presentation early in 2021 for the city to review as it looks for ways to offset increasing health insurance premiums.
No closed session was necessary or took place and the meeting adjourned at 6 p.m.
Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and take place at 4:30 p.m., the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall and interested community members are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.