El Dorado Christian School athletes: eighth grader, Sophia Bryson, and seventh grader, Rowan Johnson were awarded top honors at the MoKan Junior High Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Center Place Restoration School in Independence. Sophia was named first team all tournament and Rowan, second team all tournament. Their coach, Kelly Bryson stated, “I am so proud of these two, and the junior high girl’s volleyball team. They worked really hard this season.” Congratulations. Way to go, Lady Buffalos.

 

