After an explanatory hearing held last week in Cedar County circuit court, Joshua Brown, Cedar County, will still face felony murder charges.
Felony murder, in simple speak, is a charge which can be applied to anyone participating in a felony wherein a murder takes place.
Brown, who is currently in prison for a host of felonies, including parole violations, unlawful flight and possession of methamphetamine, was previously convicted of murder — which later was set aside by Greene County Circuit Court Judge Calvin Holden.
“It is our position that double jeopardy is a not an issue in this new set of charges we’re going to trial with,” prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither said. “This is a different death which is directly related to the felonies committed by offender Brown.”
Gaither went on to clarify this past week’s filings in Cedar County Circuit Court.
“We’ve filed a couple of briefs to clarify some of the charges attached to this case,” Gaither said. “They’re based on charges related to constructive possession and possession of burglary tools.”
Gaither said his office is confident in the current charges and Brown would be bound over on the felony murder charge.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office echoed Gaither’s assertations.
“It has always been our position that Brown was party to the events which resulted in Deputy Matthew Chism and William Collins’ deaths,” Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary said in a previous interview. “Those crimes and those circumstances all circle around Brown’s actions and he should be held responsible under Missouri law for exactly that.”
A probable cause statement obtained from the Cedar County Circuit Clerk’s Office affirms, during a post-miranda interview, Brown acknowledged he was aware of a .45 caliber pistol being in the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with a backpack which contained gloves, masks, pliers, a pry bar and screwdrivers.
Brown also admitted to driving the vehicle which fled from officers the night Deputy Chism and suspect Collins were killed.
No additional hearings or court appearances for Brown are currently scheduled and the trial for Brown’s recent charges is likely begin later this year.
