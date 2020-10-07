In a recent press release, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither announced Joshua Brown, who was involved in the shooting deaths of Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Matthew Chism and assailant William Collins in November of 2014, was found guilty of felony murder for the death of co-conspirator Collins on Friday, Oct. 2, in Barton County Circuit Court.
Previously, a Greene County jury had convicted Brown of felony murder, only to have the conviction later set aside by Greene County judge Calvin Holden.
Gaither shared his appreciation for both the Barton and Greene County jurors’ service in this case in the release.
Brown’s sentencing currently is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, in Barton County Circuit Court.
