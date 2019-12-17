“As I drive to work every day, especially during winter grazing season, I can easily see the invasion is on.”
Broomsedge is an indicator plant, meaning it is a symptom of a larger problem, typically poor fertility. Usually, broomsedge thrives in areas where phosphorus is low, or where the soil is so acidic that phosphorus is tied up and cannot be used by the plant.
Big round bales of mature broomsedge is not a quality protein source and offers little in the field of nutritional valve. It really does not offer much as a filler because cattle will not eat it unless their bellies are empty and it is the only thing they have available. In this situation, cattle will be losing weight from lack of a quality nutrient source. Cows nursing calves will produce much less milk, thus calves will not be growing and gaining as well. Purchasing this type of forage is truly wasting dollars from your operation no matter how cheap the bales are.
Even if the nutritional value was great it would not matter since livestock do not usually consume mature broomsedge. Since this plant is just in the way and takes the place of more desirable grasses, controlling it is necessary.
You may have heard broomsedge means the soil needs liming. That may be true since lime is added to correct the acidity of the soil and make phosphorus and other nutrients more available. However, since the problem could also be related to the soil being deficient in phosphorus to begin with, a soil test should be done before lime or fertilizer is added. Unfortunately, adding lime or phosphorus doesn’t mean all the broomsedge will be gone next year. Fertilizer and lime do not kill the broomsedge, but instead creates an environment more favorable to desirable grasses such as tall fescue and orchard grass.
Of all the soil tests received this year in my office dealing with pasture and/or hay fields, phosphorous was the nutrient least likely to be available in sufficient amounts for obtainable production. This becomes a limiting factor in production, as the soil is not balanced.
Often fields are stripped of their mineral nutrients due to repeated yearly haying thus removing the nutrients from the field as you remove the forage to be fed in other locations. I find this to be a common practice on rented ground or ground mowed, raked and baled as an ascetic practice for free hay to the custom operator. In either case fertility is never applied to replace the nutrients being removed. Broomsedge is a perennial and cannot be mowed or bush-hogged out.
Grazing is another management problem often associated with broomsedge. First and foremost, broomsedge is not a grass, however, in late spring/early summer when it reaches heights of 6-10 inches cattle will eat limited amounts. Often when cattle overgraze early cool season pastures broomsedge steps in as a warm season plant and crowds out other wanted forage species.
Fields do not normally become heavily infested overnight and will not be cured overnight. In one experiment in Missouri, it took 4-5 years for broomsedge to be nearly eliminated through proper fertilization based on soil tests. Patience is required, but changes to fertility and grazing management will eventually be rewarded by a better stand of forage and a decrease of broomsedge and other weeds.
Choosing to do nothing about broomsedge only allows it to take control of your forage land. This in turn means less pasture to graze and more feed to be purchased. Or maybe you will just have to cut your cow herd to meet the current production level at hand thus decreasing your next year’s calf crop. Either way you are losing potential profit.
Halleran is the Hickory County MU Extension agronomy field specialist. Information from this article was summarized from The Institute of Agriculture, University of Tennessee, “What to do about Broomsedge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.