In starting the new year off, a locally-familiar face will have a new role with the community’s longest-standing publication.
Miles Brite, Stockton, has been selected to be the editor of Cedar County’s paper of record, the Cedar County Republican.
Brite, who started with the CCR in 2018, said he is comfortable taking on the role because it allows him to do more of what he has focused on since beginning his tenure with the local newspaper.
“It’s not about labels or titles on a desk,” Brite said. “It’s about growing with our readers, sharing things from all four corners of Cedar County and what we bring to our readers week-in and week-out. Consistency and quality content is what we’re focusing on in the year ahead and I look forward to playing a consistent role in it.”
A Missouri-born native, Brite said he, along with wife Sara, will continue to call Cedar County home for years to come.
“We farm here and have a number of things we’re connected to or involved with here,” Brite said. “We’ve got a church home here, my parents live 15 minutes away from us and we’ve really enjoyed becoming part of the community.”
Along with being the CCR’s new editor, Brite also is a firefighter with the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department, a first-responder, an executive board member of the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church where he also participates with the local Knights of Columbus chapter.
“My focus here is absolutely growing our publication’s connection with Stockton and Cedar County,” Brite said. “It’s another way I can serve and give back to the place I call home. I work with a great team and I love being a part of this community. I want this newspaper to play a more visible role in helping businesses and organizations grow as we continue to bring readers the news here every week.”
Brite went on to confirm the CCR will continue to spotlight the R-I and R-II school districts, local and regional elections, city and county government activity, local sports, civic, religious and non-profit organization events and breaking stories, respectively.
Have a story idea, want to share community news or to just stop by and visit, Brite can be reached via the CCR Facebook page, by email at milesb@cedarrepublican.com or by calling him at the newspaper office at 276-4211.
