Stockton has not had its own police department since it was abandoned by the city around 20 years ago. However, the Stockton Board of Aldermen is considering revitalizing police services in city limits.
At Monday, June 14’s regular meeting, the board heard from Fair Play Police Department Chief Tony Sexton, who provided information about the benefits of city-operated police services.
Presently, Stockton has law enforcement coverage through the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
“County does their job, but county tends to be more retroactive than they are proactive,” Sexton said, speaking on county law enforcement in general. “They have such a wide area that they can’t focus directly on every little street.”
One major benefit of cities having their own police departments is “control over where your police officers go,” Sexton said, adding “business checks” and patrol on certain streets are more feasible tasks for police officers than county law enforcement.
Speaking on costs, the initial setup for a police department would take “overlap coverage” into account. The starting officer would work roughly 10 hours a week at first to set up the department, make contact with the community and create databases for reporting systems.
Regarding payroll, Sexton said the city would pay the officer around $3,600 from next month to December — when the city’s law enforcement contract is set to renew with the CCCSO — during a “play period to see if this is what the city wants.”
Sexton said the first year of a police department is usually the most expensive. Reporting systems cost around $3,000, uniforms cost around $800, additional materials cost around $1,500 and equipment such as computer systems, ammo and radios cost around $5,100.
Overall, the initial testing phase for setup from around now to December would cost around $17,000. Grants can help offset those costs, Sexton said.
Stockton Mayor Roger Hamby asked how quickly the city would be able to get a police car.
“If you’re financing your car out, which is usually a good deal because you’re not upfronting all the cost, you could probably get one within the first 30 days,” Sexton said.
Stockton alderman Charles Humberd said the city would save roughly around $45,000 by having its own police department compared to its contract with the CCSO — although Sexton noted that cost is before the police department fully “starts rolling.”
Alderman Barbara Pate said she felt as if it was “a good idea.”
Later, when Hamby asked where the money would “come from,” Stockton City Clerk Vanessa Harper said the city’s general fund could absorb the initial phase. If the city chooses to go forward with the police department after December, the cost of the department would mean choosing between renewing the CCSO contract or staying with the city’s police department.
Sexton said he “wouldn’t mind” helping the city set up the department.
After further discussion over logistics, alderman Mary Anne Manring said the board has previously looked at putting the city’s police force back together.
“This has been a very comprehensive, fact-based information meeting,” Manring said. “Having this and having someone who could be able to look at the grants, knowing how to budget those items — it gives us a better idea of doing it.”
“A city our size and with the lake, I think the community deserves more,” Manring added.
The topic was not voted on during Monday’s open or closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.